Three people killed by mine in Khojavand District

Three people were killed in a mine explosion in the village of Gizylgaya in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand district, the Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General's Office, and Mine Action Agency reported.

A 1961‑born resident of Gazakh district accidentally triggered the mine while operating a bulldozer in an area not yet cleared of explosives.

Two residents of Tovuz district, born in 1989 and 2003, sustained severe injuries in the blast.

The Khojavand district prosecutor's office is investigating the incident, the agency said.

ANAMA again urged residents of liberated territories to follow mine safety rules and avoid entering unfamiliar or fenced‑off areas.