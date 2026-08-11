Vestnik Kavkaza

Kobakhidze highlights importance of strengthening Baku-Tbilisi-Ankara ties

Kobakhidze highlights importance of strengthening Baku-Tbilisi-Ankara ties
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has called for stronger strategic ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Georgian media reported.

According to Kobakhidze, Tbilisi has shown positive momentum in its relations with Baku and Ankara, and that Georgia will continue to deepen cooperation.

Kobakhidze also noted Georgia's key role as a bridge between Europe and Asia, highlighting the country's participation in the Black Sea submarine cable project, which is expected to enable electricity supplies to European nations.

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