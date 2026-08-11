Vestnik Kavkaza

US plans to reduce staff at Middle East diplomatic missions - media

US plans to reduce staff at Middle East diplomatic missions - media
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US State Department is exploring ways to reduce the number of personnel at US embassies across the Middle East, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the report, the State Department has already asked US embassies in the region to propose plans for operating with reduced staffing.

The move is linked to "the lack of signs of a possible resolution to the war with Iran", CNN said.

The sources noted that no final decision has been made yet.

"Still, the developments underscore that the State Department does not expect to return to normal staffing in the region soon",

CNN said.

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