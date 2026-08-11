Pakistan ready to assist Saudi Arabia in shipping security

Pakistan is committed to deepening cooperation with Saudi Arabia on maritime security and global logistics, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi has said.

Andrabi’s remarks followed a Houthi attack on a merchant vessel in the Red Sea that resulted in casualties among Pakistani citizens.

Islamabad is continuing its diplomatic engagement with Muscat as part of efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict, the Foreign Ministry said, adding that contacts between Iran and Oman over the Strait of Hormuz could be key to regional peace.

Pakistan has also joined the Türkiye‑Saudi Arabia defence agreement, with the parties agreeing to coordinate actions in the event of regional threats.