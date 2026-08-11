Baku and Astana increase purchases of Russian grain

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been named the largest foreign buyers of grain from Russia's Saratov Region, according to Deputy Agriculture Minister Natalya Mariyevskaya.

Speaking at a meeting of the regional Duma's agricultural committee, Mariyevskaya said the two countries have remained the top importers of Saratov grain in recent years, Saratov 24 reported.

"Since the beginning of the season, shipment volumes have exceeded 2.5 million tonnes – double the previous year's volume",

she said.

According to Rosselkhoznadzor, Azerbaijan purchased 446,000 tonnes of grain from the Saratov Region in 2024.

In 2025, food wheat supplies increased by 198,000 tonnes, the deputy minister added.