Türkiye to continue supporting Palestine - Erdogan

Türkiye will continue to strongly defend Palestinian cause on every platform, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential palace in Ankara.

He noted that supporting Palestine is a shared responsibility of the international community.

"We, as Türkiye, will continue to strongly defend the Palestinian cause on every platform. I want to once again emphasize that supporting Palestine is a shared responsibility of all humanity, particularly the Muslim world,” Erdogan said.

Reiterating Ankara’s support for Palestinian statehood, he said that Türkiye would resolutely work for the establishment of an independent, geographically contiguous Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.