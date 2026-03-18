Azerbaijan's Khojavend and Khanabad welcome new residents

Today, the next group of former internally displaced persons sent within the framework of the program of Great Return to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reached the Khojavend city, as well as the Khanabad village of the Khojaly district.

At this stage, 19 families, 89 people, have been resettled to the village of Khanabad in the Khojaly district, and 46 families, 177 people, to the Khojavend city, Trend reported.

Yesterday, 82 families returned to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar and Gasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavend in the Khojavend district, and the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.