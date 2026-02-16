Baku and Abu Dhabi to forge agricultural roadmap

The United Arab Emirates plans to develop a structured agricultural roadmap with Azerbaijan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in food security and agribusiness, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi said at the Azerbaijan-UAE food and agriculture business roundtable in Baku.

She noted that the UAE promotes a proactive and multifaceted approach to food security, supporting innovation, advanced technologies and effective international collaboration.

The strategy aims to build more sustainable domestic food production while also strengthening resilient global supply chains through international partnerships.

“The key outcome we expect from this cooperation is the development of a structured roadmap together with our colleagues at AZPROMO that we can jointly monitor and assess. This roadmap will define concrete stages and evaluate the implementation and development of initiatives arising from today’s discussions," Al Shamsi said.

They will ensure that the dialogues launched today translate into tangible results and practical implementation in the near future, she said.