Baku and NATO discuss prospects for further cooperation

Azerbaijan's Representative to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, met with Kevin Hamilton, the newly appointed Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, in Baku on March 19, according to the Azerbaijani mission to NATO.

"During the meeting, parties had a fruitful discussion on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and its perspectives, the crucial role of Azerbaijan in safe evacuation of citizens and diplomatic personnel of NATO Allies and Partners from Iran, as well as other issues of mutual interest",

the Azerbaijani mission to NATO reported.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan's key role in the safe evacuation of citizens and diplomatic personnel from NATO allies and partner countries from Iran.