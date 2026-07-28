Armenia's Interior and Defense Ministers to be reappointed

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Suren Papikyan and Arpine Sargsyan will retain their posts as Defense and Interior Ministers, respectively.

Pashinyan made the announcement at a briefing following a board meeting of the ruling Civil Contract party.

"Yes, they will be reappointed",

Pashinyan said.

Papikyan has served as the country's Defense Minister since late 2021, while Sargsyan has headed the interior ministry for nearly two years.

Pashinyan also named Lilit Makunts as his new Chief of Staff. Makunts had served as Pashinyan's chief adviser for about a year and previously headed Armenia's diplomatic mission to the United States.