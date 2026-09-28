Iranian rial falls to record low

The Iranian rial has fallen to a new record low against the US dollar on Iran’s free market, reaching 2.53 mln rials per dollar.

The Iranian rial’s exchange rate against the US dollar on Iran’s free foreign exchange market has fallen to a new record low, according to data from the Tehran Gold and Currency Union Information Network (tgju.org).

According to the platform’s rates, the price of one US dollar on the free market reached around 2.53 mln rials.

It should be noted that Iran’s official exchange rate is artificially kept in check by the government and differs significantly from the actual market rate.