Seized Caspian Airlines plane in Istanbul to return to Tehran

Iran has secured the release of a Caspian Airlines aircraft that was detained at Istanbul International Airport over outstanding debts.

The Iranian Caspian Airlines aircraft that was seized in Türkiye will return to Tehran, the airline’s press service said in a statement cited by Iran’s state broadcaster.

The airline said it immediately began investigating the circumstances and, with the involvement of relevant services, took the necessary legal and administrative measures to return the aircraft detained in Türkiye.

A Boeing 737 preparing to depart for Iran was seized at Istanbul Airport yesterday. Bailiffs boarded the aircraft over the airline’s debt of around 3 mln euros to Turkish service company ACM Temsil Gözetim. Passengers and crew members on board were forced to leave the plane and return to the terminal, while the flight was cancelled.