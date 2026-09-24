Former deputy central bank governor arrested in Türkiye over stock market case

Dozens of suspects have been arrested in Türkiye as part of an investigation into the stock market. A former deputy governor of the country’s central bank has been detained.

A large-scale investigation into alleged stock market manipulation is underway in Türkiye. Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Türkiye Erkan Kilimci and over 50 other people have been detained as part of the criminal investigation.

“The number of people arrested in the case has reached 51. Among them is former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Türkiye Erkan Kilimci. In addition, the assets of the suspects and their relatives have been seized,”

- Ekonomim.

The investigation was reportedly launched after a sharp collapse in the Turkish stock market. Over the course of a week, the BIST 100 index fell 8%, with market losses amounting to tens of billions of dollars in capitalization.

Law enforcement authorities are examining transactions carried out by those involved over the past two years, including transfers of funds and crypto assets abroad.