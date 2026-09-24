Iran loses trust in talks with US, Pezeshkian says

Iranian authorities have lost trust in dialogue with the US as Washington imposes sanctions and launches strikes after each new round of talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Tehran has lost trust in the diplomatic process with Washington amid the ongoing US policy of pressure. After each round of talks, new restrictions and strikes follow, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

“We no longer trust talks with Washington because of repeated attacks and [the imposition of] sanctions after each dialogue,”

- Masoud Pezeshkian said.

As the Iranian president noted, Qatar and Pakistan continue to carry out their mediation mission and convey messages to the US.