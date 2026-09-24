Main race of Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix underway in Baku

The Formula One race has started in the Azerbaijani capital. The world’s top drivers will have to complete 51 laps.

The main race of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix has started in Baku. The race began at 3 p.m. local time.

The event features the world’s top drivers, who must complete 51 laps covering over 300 km.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fastest in qualifying and is also leading the main race, ahead of his main rivals Piastri, Verstappen and Hadjar.

Max Verstappen won last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Formula One race is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Nico Rosberg was the winner of the inaugural race. The Baku race will be held through 2030.