Ramaz Svanadze appointed head coach of Georgian football team

Ramaz Svanadze has been appointed head coach of the Georgia national football team following the departure of Willy Sagnol from France.

Georgia have a new football coach. Ramaz Svanadze will take charge of the team in place of Frenchman Willy Sagnol, who had led the team since 2021.

“Georgian football coach Ramaz Svanadze will lead the Georgia national team until the end of 2028. Svanadze will replace Frenchman Willy Sagnol as head coach,”

- the Georgian national team press service informed.

Sagnol is reported to have terminated his four-year contract, which was due to run until 2028, ahead of schedule. No reason was given for the decision.

Svanadze previously coached Georgia’s youth national team. Under Sagnol, Georgia’s footballers reached the finals of the European Championship for the first time in 2024.