Ilham Aliyev inaugurates hydropower plant in Lachin district

The Minken small hydropower plant has started operating in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district. The capacity of plant is 3.2 MW.

The Minken small hydropower plant has started operating in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Yildirim Demiroren, head of Turkish company Demirören Holding, took part in the opening ceremony remotely.

The power facility has a capacity of 3.2 MW. The plant will be able to generate 11.8 million kWh of electricity per year. Austrian and Italian technologies were used in the construction of the hydropower plant.

The project to build small hydropower plants in Lachin and Kalbajar is part of the state’s global Great Return programme. The government is attracting private investors to develop infrastructure.