Head of Kazakhstan Chess Federation elected FIDE president

Kazakh national Timur Turlov has been elected president of FIDE. The world chess governing body was previously headed by Arkady Dvorkovich.

Timur Turlov, head of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, has been elected president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Turlov was elected at the FIDE General Assembly in Uzbekistan. FIDE has been headed by Russian state official Arkady Dvorkovich since 2018.

Timur Turlov is 38 years old. Outside the chess world, he is known as an entrepreneur and financier. Turlov founded Freedom Holding. He has headed the Kazakhstan Chess Federation since 2023.