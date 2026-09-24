Chinese foreign ministry: Xi Jinping's US visit will affect the whole world

China’s foreign ministry said Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States would be of major importance for the global situation and relations between the two countries.

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States was significant both for bilateral relations and the situation around the world.

“This historic visit has enriched the substance of constructive China-US relations based on strategic stability, ensured overall stability in the interaction between the two countries, opened and written a new chapter in the history of these relations, which will have a far-reaching impact on peace and development around the world,”

- Wang Yi said.

According to China’s foreign minister, the confident and calm leadership style of the Chinese president impressed the American public.