Baku hosts annual meeting of IsDB Group countries

The 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group have commenced in Baku.

Held under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity,” the event brings together high-level government officials, ministers of finance, economy, planning, development, and investment from member countries, as well as heads of international and regional financial institutions, private sector representatives, and media representatives from the IsDB Group’s 57 member countries to promote economic cooperation and sustainable development.

The forum aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, support entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and foster innovation-driven development in member countries through high-level dialogues, B2B and B2G meetings, startup-focused programs, and knowledge-sharing sessions.