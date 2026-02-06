The US media notes the positive trend in Russian participation in international tournaments. More and more officials are calling for the complete lifting of anti-Russian sanctions in sports.

The New York Times reports that anti-Russian sanctions in sports are about to be lifted soon. This is a trend that sports officials in international organizations are increasingly vocal about.

In particular, IOC President Kirsty Coventry, shortly before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan, announced that sports must regain its neutral political status and that all athletes must be granted access to competitions, regardless of their citizenship.

Her colleague, IPC President Andrew Parsons, noted that anti-Russian sports sanctions have changed nothing and brought no benefit.