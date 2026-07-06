Belgium and Spain-advance to FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

The Belgian national football team defeated the U.S. 4-1 in the Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup in Seattle.

Belgium's goals were scored by Charles De Ketelaere in the 9th and 33rd minutes, Hans Vanaken in the 57th minute, and Romelu Lukaku in the 90+3rd minute. Malik Tillman scored for the U.S. team in the 31st minute.

Folarin Balogun started for the U.S. team. He had been sent off in the previous match against Bosnia (2-0), but the FIFA Disciplinary Committee lifted his suspension.

Belgium will face Spain in the quarterfinals. The match will take place on July 10.

This marks the fourth time the Belgian national team has reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, the U.S. national team failed to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. It is the fourth time since 2010 that the Americans have been eliminated in the Round of 16.

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup match hosted by Arlington, Texas.

Mikel Merino scored the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half. Spain will face the winner of the match between the U.S. and Belgium, which will take place in the early morning hours of July 7.

Spain remains the only team to have kept a clean sheet in the current tournament. The Spanish national football team has advanced to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, when they won the tournament. They failed to advance past the group stage in 2014 and lost in the Round of 16 in the two subsequent tournaments, first to Russia and then to Morocco. In both cases, the Spanish national team lost in a penalty shootout.