Board of Peace cannot replace UN - Lavrov

The Board of Peace proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump will not be able to replace the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Empatia Manuchi online project.

The Russian FM was asked whether the Board of Peace could replace the world organization.

"No. That is an entirely different matter," Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, this is compounded by the fact that toward the end of the Soviet period, despite Moscow’s objections, permanent contracts were introduced at the UN.

"Previously, one had to be reappointed every five years. Now, appointments are permanent. Once you secure a permanent contract, you settle in New York, your children attend school there - roots are firmly planted. This, of course, renders the UN and its Secretariat a highly politicized instrument," Sergey Lavrov said.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos as a part of efforts toward a settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington later said additional states had joined the body. The Board of Peace was created in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to administer Gaza, but it is also expected to work on preventing and resolving conflicts in other regions.