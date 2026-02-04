Brussels is not seeking to improve relations with Tbilisi - Bochorishvili

Commenting on the current state of Georgian-European relations, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili asserted that Brussels has shown no interest in developing its partnership with Tbilisi.

"The current bureaucracy, with its actions and statements, is hindering the development of bilateral ties rather than promoting them",

Bochorishvili said.

She emphasized that Georgia is actively working to become more attractive for international cooperation and is making efforts to build relations with the EU.

The country aims to improve living standards for its citizens and boost economic development to meet European standards.

However, Bochorishvili noted that Europe itself has demonstrated little enthusiasm for pursuing closer integration with Georgia.