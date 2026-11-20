Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev highly praised the role of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Russia-Iran relations, particularly during the recent strikes against the Islamic Republic.

The Bushehr NPP project being built by Rosatom in Iran demonstrated the reliability of the relationship between Moscow and Tehran during the recent escalation, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Vesti Information Service.

"This year, the project was put to the test during military strikes and air raids,”

— Alexey Likhachev said.

He recalled that most Russian specialists had left the site, a move agreed upon with the Iranian side.

The director general added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been monitoring the situation at the Bushehr NPP. Likhachev noted that the head of state, using his contacts at the international level, had secured the safety of both the nuclear power plant and Russian specialists.