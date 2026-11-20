IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has appointed Russian specialist Alexey Ferapontov as his deputy and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy.

Russian specialist Alexey Ferapontov has become a Deputy Director General of the IAEA under Rafael Grossi and has also been appointed head of the agency’s Department of Nuclear Energy. The appointment decision was made by Grossi himself.

Roman Ustinov, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said that the Ukrainian side attempted to challenge the appointment at the closing meeting of the Board of Governors.

”The appointment has already taken place. We expect Alexey Viktorovich Ferapontov to assume his duties in the near future,”

— Roman Ustinov said.