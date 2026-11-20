People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Milli Majlis (parliament) Committee on Culture Polad Bulbuloglu spoke about how Israeli doctors restored his eyesight.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Culture Polad Bulbuloglu developed serious vision problems, which he discussed in a video interview.

According to the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, he began experiencing difficulties in recent years. To chose the most reliable treatment, Polad Bulbuloglu said he had consulted specialists in Russia, the United States and other countries.

"However, given my specific medical indicators, I received the most effective care treatment in Israel,”

— Polad Bulbuloglu said.

He said he had undergone a total of five highly complex operations in Israel, one in Tel Aviv and the remaining four in Haifa.

"Thanks to them, I am sitting here before you today, and I can see you,”

— Polad Bulbuloglu said.