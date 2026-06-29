CIS summit to be held in Turkmenistan in October 9

The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will convene in Turkmenistan on October 9, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said at today’s meeting of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states to the CIS Executive Committee.

According to him, the agenda items regarding "the meeting of the Council of CIS Foreign Ministers in Avaza in Turkmenistan on October 7 and the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State also in Avaza on October 9" would be discussed.