Turkish FM Fidan heading to Egypt

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Egypt on August 13-14, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

As part of the visit, Fidan is scheduled to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and hold meetings with senior Egyptian officials.

During the meetings, the FM will discuss bilateral relations, review the current status of agreements under negotiation, and encourage mutual investments in line with the common goal of increasing bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.

Fidan will also discuss cooperation opportunities in various areas, particularly hydrocarbons, electricity grid integration, energy infrastructure and mining.

The visit will include the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group. The meeting will review the outcomes of the second meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Cairo in February and prepare for the third meeting, which is planned to be held in Türkiye in 2028.