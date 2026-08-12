PSG wins UEFA Super Cup for second consecutive year

Paris Saint-Germain have won the UEFA Super Cup for a second straight year by beating Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Desire Doue’s second-half goal in the annual curtain-raiser to the European football season.

Doue’s 61st-minute strike after running onto Ousmane Dembele’s pass was initially ruled out for offside, only for the goal to be awarded following a video review, with Matty Cash adjudged to have marginally played him onside.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s powerfully struck opener in the 20th minute was cancelled out by a volley from Brian Madjo, a 17-year-old striker making his competitive debut for Villa days after getting approval to play following a dispute with FIFA over his registration. He became the youngest player to start and score in a UEFA Super Cup final.

It is the first of a possible six trophies this season for PSG, who became the first team to win back-to-back Super Cup titles since Real Madrid (2016 and 2017). PSG beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties last ​year.