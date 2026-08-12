Vestnik Kavkaza

There is no alternative to diplomacy in Middle East - Guterres

There is no alternative to diplomacy in Middle East - Guterres
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for dialogue and negotiations to find a comprehensive and durable settlement of the conflict in the Gulf and the Red Sea.

Guterres is closely following the developments related to the conflict in the Middle East, including the situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz and in the Red Sea, said Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesman.

"The secretary-general remains convinced that a comprehensive and durable settlement can only be reached through dialogue and negotiations," Haq said.

According to him, such a settlement would help restore stability and confidence across the region, while also safeguarding the navigational rights and freedoms in and around the Strait of Hormuz and in the Red Sea.

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