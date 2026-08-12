Iran announces measures to combat oil spill in Hormuz

Iran is battling an oil spill off Qeshm Island, underscoring the environmental risks posed by attacks on tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Department of Environment has launched operations to clean up oil pollution along the southern coasts of Qeshm Island and Hengam Island, Tasnim reported.

Shina Ansari, head of Iran’s Department of Environment, said that the oil pollution affecting the southern coasts of Qeshm and Hengam is among the visible consequences of the military aggression imposed on Iran’s coastal and marine ecosystems.

According to her, personnel from the Department of Environment are carrying out cleanup operations in cooperation with executive bodies and local communities, adding that part of the coastal strip in Suza has already been cleaned.