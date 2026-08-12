Strait of Hormuz traffic drops five times - report

The number of vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz every day in July was five times less than what it was at the start of the conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported citing maritime digital tracking data.

According to WSJ, an average of 26 vessels managed to cross the waterway per day in July, while more than 130 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz before the start of the US war against Iran.

The publication also noted that on August 11, 14 vessels managed to cross the Strait of Hormuz with 11 of them using the so-called Iranian corridor.

"Ship-tracking data shows that just 14 vessels on Tuesday crossed a waterway that routinely handled more than 130 a day before the war. Eleven of those ships took the route administered by Iran," the report reads.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier in the day that the U.S. military will retain control of the Strait of Hormuz.