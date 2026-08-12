Reshetnikov announces recovery in Russia's economic growth rates

Russia's Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov has said that the Russian economy is overcoming the sluggish performance seen at the beginning of the year and that the recovery is continuing.
"Half-year statistics have confirmed that the economy is moving beyond the trends seen at the beginning of the year," Reshetnikov said.
He recalled that the recovery in growth rates first observed in March is continuing despite persistent external pressure and constraints in certain sectors.
"This is largely the result of the systematic efforts undertaken by the government and the Central Bank to support structural changes and enhance economic resilience," Reshetnikov said.