Georgia floats overland electricity corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Bulgaria

The governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria are considering developing an overland transit corridor designed for electricity transmission.
An overland energy corridor could be established by Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Bulgaria, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Inga Pkhaladze said.
She explained that the proposed corridor would enable electricity from any interested country, particularly neighboring states, to be transported through Georgia to European markets.
"This is a very important and economically attractive initiative, since in addition to transit, Georgia will also export its own electricity, which will support local businesses and contribute to the further development of the country’s energy sector," Pkhaladze said.