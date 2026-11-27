Transneft does not expect a new record for oil deliveries via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) to its terminal near the port of Novorossiysk due to security concerns in the Black Sea. According to Transneft Vice President Vladimir Kalanda, throughput will decline slightly from last year’s peak of 70.5 mln tonnes.

Transneft Vice President Vladimir Kalanda told Vesti.ru that, due to instability in the Black Sea, last year’s record for oil shipments from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal near Novorossiysk is expected to remain unbeaten this year. Total throughput and shipments are expected to decline somewhat in 2026 compared with the peak levels recorded in 2025.

"We expect a slight decline in 2026 compared to the record oil throughput level recorded in 2025, when the CPC system shipped 70.5 mln tonnes,”

– Vladimir Kalanda said.