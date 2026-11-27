The closure of the Beshta checkpoint on the Iraqi-Iranian border was seen in Tehran as a sign that Baghdad is ready to join the US-led blockade of the Islamic Republic of Iran. An advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader has appealed to the Iraqi leadership over the issue.

Official Tehran reacted today to the closure by Iraqi federal forces of the Beshta border crossing, which connects Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region of Iraq, with Iran. Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, called on Baghdad via social media not to yield to US pressure aimed at completely isolating the Islamic Republic.

It should be recalled that US President Donald Trump expressed his support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi the previous day, after the latter ordered the transfer of the borders of Iraqi Kurdistan and oil fields located in the autonomous region to federal control.