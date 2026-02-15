Vestnik Kavkaza

Caucasus Muslims Board to establish representative office in Vatican

The Caucasus Muslims Board intends to establish a representative office in the Vatican, Allahshukur Pashazade, the organization's chairman announced on February 16.

Speaking on the matter, Allahshukur Pashazade confirmed that discussions regarding the new office are currently in progress.

"We are currently negotiating the establishment of our representative office in the Vatican",

Allahshukur Pashazade said.

The Caucasus Muslims Board currently has representative offices in Derbent (Russia), Istanbul (Türkiye), and Tbilisi and Batumi (both in Georgia).

