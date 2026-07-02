Central Bank of Russia preparing to revise key rate forecast

The Central Bank of Russia will update its key rate forecast following a scheduled board meeting on July 24, Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin has said.

"There will be a change in the forecast for the key rate at the July meeting",

Alexey Zabotkin stated.

He noted that the extent of the revision would depend on the Board of Directors' analysis and the information available at the time.

Zabotkin added that the rate decision itself would be based on new data.

The Deputy Governor also recalled that in June, the board signaled a reassessment of the feasibility of lowering the rate at future meetings.

"During the press conference, it was repeatedly emphasized that this does not mean a change in the rate at any of these meetings",

Zabotkin said.