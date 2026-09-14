Dagestan to receive support to deal with aftermath of spring floods, Matviyenko says

The authorities will provide Dagestan with all necessary assistance to deal with the severe consequences of the natural disaster that struck in the spring, the speaker of Russia’s Federation Council said.

According to Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, the federal government would provide the necessary assistance to Dagestan following the floods. She made the statement during a working visit to the republic.

“Federal ministries and agencies will provide all the necessary support so that the people of Dagestan know that everything is under control, everything is being implemented, and there is an understanding of what needs to be done and how,”

— Valentina Matviyenko said.

She stressed that the disaster caused extensive damage to infrastructure and affected over 3,000 residential buildings, adding that dealing with the aftermath had become the main task for the team of Dagestan’s acting head, Fyodor Shchukin, with whom the speaker held a meeting.