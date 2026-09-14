Turkish FM pays official visit to Azerbaijan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan has arrived in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit to hold meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

"This visit reflects the strong strategic partnership, allied relations, and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye," Bayramov said.

Hakan Fidan conveyed the greetings of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the head of state. President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Hakan Fidan to convey his regards as well.

During the conversation, the sides commended the successful development of brotherly relations and the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas, expressing satisfaction with the further strengthening of cooperation based on the principle of “one nation, two states.”

Touching upon the importance of energy cooperation, they exchanged views on new routes to international alternative energy markets.

The logistical significance of the two countries, including their key role as a bridge between Europe and Asia, was highlighted, and the importance of coordinating activities within international organizations was noted.