Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: Russian Foreign Ministry committed to fully implementing consultation plan with Baku

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed its commitment to implementing the consultation plan with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry. The document was drawn up by the two countries’ foreign ministers last summer.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is committed to fully implementing the consultation plan with Azerbaijan, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on September 15 in response to a question from a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

She recalled that the consultation plan for 2026-2027 between the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries, which provides for regular contacts, was signed by the ministers in mid-July.

“On July 17, the foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan held substantive talks in Moscow on a wide range of current issues on the bilateral and international agenda. As a result, a consultation plan between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2026-2027 was signed. Accordingly, the document provides for regular contacts both at the level of the foreign ministries’ leadership and between specialised departments. So we are committed to implementing it in full,” Maria Zakharova said.

She also said more detailed information on further contacts between the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministries would be provided later.

“I will be ready to return to this issue a little later. Once again, I want to say that a schedule is now being planned for Russia’s foreign minister’s participation in events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. We will see what meetings will take place there,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.