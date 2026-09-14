Lavrov to meet Rubio in New York

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York.

Speaking at an embassy roundtable on the settlement in Ukraine titled 'The Ukrainian Crisis: The West's Legal Aggression', he said that the talks will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Russia’s top diplomat said the main topic of the talks would be the settlement of the Ukraine conflict and how Washington “views the situation.”

“I am scheduled to meet with Secretary of State Rubio in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. I’d also like to get at least some idea of the State Department’s thinking on the matter,” Sergey Lavrov said.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81) has opened on September 8. The general debate will be held from September 22 to September 26, and on September 28.

Sergey Lavrov's speech at the UN General Assembly is scheduled for September 26.