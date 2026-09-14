US behaviour could justify changes to Irans nuclear doctrine, Tehran says

Washington’s inconsistent actions towards Iran could provide grounds for changes to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear doctrine, a member of Iran’s parliament said.

The way the United States is acting towards Iran could provide grounds for adjusting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear doctrine, Hassan Ghashghavi, a member of the National Security Committee of Iran’s parliament, said.

The lawmaker stressed that Washington is demanding that Tehran provide access to nuclear facilities damaged by air strikes, although no relevant international protocols exist.

“However, despite the existence of a global protocol, an order was issued to deny a visa to (Vice President Mohammad) Eslami to attend the session of the IAEA General Conference,”

- Hassan Ghashghavi said.