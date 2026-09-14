Road and railway in Azerbaijan to Armenian border to be completed in first half of 2027

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov named the timeframe for completing road and railway projects running through Azerbaijani territory to the border with Armenia.

The road and railway links leading through Azerbaijan to the border with Armenia will be completed in less than a year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

According to him, implementation of both projects has entered its final stage and is progressing at a rapid pace.

The diplomat said the road project from Azerbaijan’s main territory to the border with Armenia is about 95% complete. The railway has been built to 75%.

“The completion of both projects in the main part of Azerbaijan is planned for the first half of 2027,”

- Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister also recalled the TRIPP project, an agreement on which was reached at the Washington summit last year. It involves the creation of transport infrastructure on Armenian territory along a 42-km section and is part of the Zangezur Corridor.