Israel and Saudi Arabia cooperating to combat Houthis - report

Israel and Saudi Arabia held talks aimed at helping Riyadh defend itself against the Houthi military through intelligence assistance, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing diplomatic sources in the Middle East.

The meeting was mediated by U.S. Central Command.

The security situation has raised significant concerns not only among the Saudis but also among other countries in the region. The concern is based on a scenario in which the U.S. reaches understandings with Iran and the Houthis, leaving Saudi Arabia and other countries to face unresolved threats in the foreseeable future while remaining exposed to continued attacks.

The IDF has already demonstrated intelligence and operational capabilities in the maritime arena around the Strait of Hormuz, assisting the Americans in building layers of intelligence on the locations of Iranian forces.

The sources said the Saudi request for assistance was likely focused on intelligence support to build a broader picture of Houthi military deployments in the area and identify potential plans for future operations.