Karabakh revives, but we will never forget what was done, Ilham Aliyev says

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku, where he spoke about the current state of the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that there is peace in Karabakh today and that the region is being successfully rebuilt, but the country will never be able to forget the events of its difficult past.

He made the statement at a meeting with members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of the Organization of Turkic States in Baku.

The Azerbaijani leader said that over 90,000 people are now living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and that life has already returned to 48 towns and villages.

“We won, liberated the lands and restored justice,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.

Baku has chosen a peaceful agenda for relations with Yerevan at present, although it had the right to dictate terms, he said.