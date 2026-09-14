Western Azerbaijan Community slams Armenia's reaction to visit of diplomats to Karabakh

The Western Azerbaijan Community has condemned Armenia's sharp reaction to the recent visit by members of the diplomatic corps to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

"We strongly condemn Armenia's harsh reaction to the recent visit by the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur, and we view this as a blatant disregard for our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

It was emphasized that at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are moving closer to peace, such destructive actions undermine the peace process, damage mutual trust, and play into the hands of revanchist forces.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community views this approach by Armenia as an attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and a step aimed at reigniting irredentism. At the same time, this demonstrates that Armenia is not sincere about the peace and normalization process," the statement reads.

According to the community, instead of voicing baseless claims regarding Azerbaijan's sovereign territories and historical matters, Armenian society should primarily focus on putting an end to the denial, distortion, and destruction of the rich cultural and historical heritage created by the Azerbaijani people within the territory of Armenia. This would be a practical step toward establishing lasting peace between the two countries and societies, the statement added.