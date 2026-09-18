Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

Azerbaijan’s president and First Vice President addressed citizens on the eve of one of the country’s most important national holidays, State Sovereignty Day.

State Sovereignty Day is celebrated in the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 20. On this day three years ago, Azerbaijan fully restored its constitutional order throughout the territory of the Karabakh economic region and eliminated the last separatist stronghold on Azerbaijani lands.

To mark the occasion, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva posted congratulatory messages on social media.

Ilham Aliyev’s holiday card showed a parade of the Azerbaijani army in the liberated city of Khankendi, with the caption “September 20, State Sovereignty Day.”

Mehriban Aliyeva, in turn, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on State Sovereignty Day and wished the citizens of Azerbaijan health, love and happiness.

“May the solidarity of our people, our sovereignty, peace and tranquillity prevailing in our country be eternal!”

- Mehriban Aliyeva wrote.