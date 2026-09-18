Tehran proposes ending war to Washington through Doha

Iranian diplomats sent a new package of proposals on settling the Iranian conflict to the United States in recent days through mediators in Qatar. Tehran is now waiting for US President Donald Trump’s decision on the proposals.

Mohsen Rezaee, an official representative of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that Washington had received Iran’s programme for a complete end to the military conflict. Tehran’s peace plan was sent to the United States through Qatar.

Rezaee stressed that Tehran is now waiting for President Donald Trump’s response to the Iranian proposal. Among the points of the Iranian plan he mentioned the unfreezing of Iranian funds in US banks and the lifting of the US blockade of the Islamic Republic of Iran.